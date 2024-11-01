The dilemma of learning German language for Indian students: There's nothing to worry about

Amita Desai, Honorary Consul for Germany in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as the Founding Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, reveals some brilliant advice.
Learn it up
Learn it up

Stretching its arms wide, Germany welcomes international students to its heartland. An education internationally revered, a qualification gained in Germany brings one good repute wherever they go. When it comes to innovation and research, it goes way back to 1386 when one of the oldest universities was set up in Heidelberg in 1386.

But do you need to learn German to study there? Is it hard? Amita Desai, Honorary Consul for Germany in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as the Founding Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad shares a few thoughts

1. Learning German is like...

German is a phonetic language like several Indian languages. The Indian tongue is used to learning and speaking other languages, so why worry? We are born to be bi-/trilingual so Indians can handle a new language, and even excel in it.

2. English is an option too

Germany has made more it possible for more than 43,000 students to study there. Why? There are courses in the English language, making it easier for international students.

3. Say hello on German

 Going to a new country and won't experience their culture, or connect with the locals? Well, knowing the language makes it easier.

4. Experience it!

What would be the use of visiting a new country and returning without any cultural exposure? Live it! Experience it!

Thinking of employment and internships? Learning the language will of course give you brownie points.

5. Thank you

For literature enthusiasts, to understand local writings, why not learn the language and widen your horizons?

From the point of visa requirement, Germans would also want to know if you are capable of coming to the country and adapting to the culture. Well, it wouldn't also harm you making new friends there right, and help increase your social circle.

