The dilemma of learning German language for Indian students: There's nothing to worry about

Stretching its arms wide, Germany welcomes international students to its heartland. An education internationally revered, a qualification gained in Germany brings one good repute wherever they go. When it comes to innovation and research, it goes way back to 1386 when one of the oldest universities was set up in Heidelberg in 1386.

But do you need to learn German to study there? Is it hard? Amita Desai, Honorary Consul for Germany in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as the Founding Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad shares a few thoughts