RG Kar protests: WB gov't implements bed vacancy monitoring system

After rigorous agitations and protests, the West Bengal government today, Friday, November 1, started a digital bed vacancy monitor in one of the state-regulated medical colleges in Kolkata. It further linked five medical colleges in Kolkata with the central referral system, reported PTI.



The central referral system will now enable smaller district hospitals to requisition a bed in urban medical facilities before referring patients.



Additionally, a bed vacancy monitor installed at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital will allow the public to view the occupancy status of beds across various departments, as well as the ones that are available.

As per a health department official, the proper implementation of the system would require some time.



"The central referral system was made functional at five medical colleges in the city today. It would take a few more days for complete implementation of the entire process," the official informed PTI.



The five medical colleges where the system is going to be implemented are Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, and National Medical College.



The official further informed that this system will be implemented throughout the state.These were some of the demands made by the protesting junior doctors following the rape and murder of a female medico at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, an incident that rattled the entire medical system of several medical colleges in Kolkata bringing forth the loopholes and poor functioning.