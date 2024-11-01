"Maybe we will be able to meet him one day in future": Deceased RG Kar doctor's mother on meeting Amit Shah

The parents of the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, had requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week. Though the minister was in the state, he was unable to meet them.

The parents haven't lost hope though, and they say that they might get a chance to meet him later.

"We understand that being the union home minister, he has enormous responsibilities. He must be too hard-pressed to squeeze some time out for us during the day-long visit," the mother of the deceased doctor said on Thursday, October 31.

"Maybe we will be able to meet him one day in future," the medic's mother told Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.

The duo had written to Minister Amit Shah on October 22, requesting an appointment with him as they were deeply anguished by their daughter's death and the investigation dragging on.

On October 27, the minister visited Bengal. The state leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had mentioned that they would do their best to arrange for a meeting, but that did not happen.

The mother recollected how, every year on Kali Puja, their now deceased daughter would decorate their home with diyas.

"After the bursting of fireworks, we (parents and daughter) used to go for pandal hopping and dine out. This year our house is plunged into darkness. We pray to Goddess Kali for the punishment of all those involved in the crime," she said.