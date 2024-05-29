"No revision of textbooks, only minor changes," Karnataka Education Minister informs

Minister of Education, Government of Karnataka, Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday, May 28, had clarified that school textbooks have not been revised for this year and have undergone only minor changes.

Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on May 28, the minister said that, "There has been a change in just some words and sentences and the revised textbooks are now available on the department’s website."

He said that 95% of the textbooks have already been distributed to schools across Karnataka and remaining will be given soon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Bangarappa also highlighted the provision of necessary infrastructure to facilitate uninterrupted educational activities for students post-COVID-19.

Addressing concerns about the non-distribution of bicycles to school children, he mentioned that the decision is still pending and will be discussed in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Additionally, funds have been allocated to school development committees for the distribution of shoes to students, he said.

The minister announced an increase in the honorarium for guest teachers in government educational institutions and revealed plans to take over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools, with a decision expected after the cabinet meeting on June 4.

Furthermore, Bangarappa shared ambitious plans to establish 3,000 Karnataka Public Schools across 6,000 Gram Panchayats, with 600 schools set for upgrades this year.