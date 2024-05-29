NMC writes to SIMS Hapur regarding hunger strike by students, seeks response in 2 days

Responding to the ongoing strike by the medical students at Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Hapur, Uttar Pradesh against the college authorities over alleged irregularities in the distribution of stipends, and mental harassment, the National Medical Commission (NMC) today, Wednesday, May 29, issued a letter to the college administration.

The response by NMC came after the medical association United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) sent a representation to the apex body, urging it to look into the concerns of the students at SIMS Hapur.

The NMC’s response, undersigned by Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) Deputy Secretary, Aujender Singh, directed the concerned medical college to provide the commission with details of the stipend paid to the Interns and PG medical students, month-wise, for the year 2023 and 2024 along with documentary evidence as well as the monthly roster of all PG students for the last three months.

The letter also asked the college for details about action taken on the issues raised by the students who are on strike, along with their representation. The commission has directed the college to furnish the required information within two days of the issuance of this letter.

Lauding this timely intervention by the NMC, Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, UDFA, posted on social media platform X, “Team @udfaindia appreciate the swift response from @NMC_INDIA to our representation regarding the serious issues faced by students at #SIMS, #Hapur #UP . The NMC has instructed the college to provide details on: 1. Actions taken 2. Stipends 3. PG Rosters. We look forward to immediate resolution.”