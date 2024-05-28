J&K announces summer vacation for schools in Jammu between June 1 and July 16

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, today, Tuesday, May 28, announced a 46-day summer vacation starting from June 1 for government and recognised private schools in the Jammu division's summer zone.

The decision was made in response to the extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius in several places, stated a report by PTI.

According to an order issued by the School Education department director today, May 28, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 1 to July 16.

"It is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from June 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024," the order stated.

It further mandates that all teachers must be available for online guidance of students during the vacation period.

"Any default on the part of the head of the school or teaching staff in adhering to the above schedule shall attract action under rules," the order added.

In the past, summer holidays in Jammu started from June 8, PTI added.

As per the recent updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), intense heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Jammu for the next seven days.