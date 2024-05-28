Delhi court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Today, Tuesday, May 28, a Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of former JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) student Umar Khalid who is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots, reported PTI.

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has been in jail since September 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea.

The fresh bail plea was moved by Khalid after he withdrew his plea seeking relief from the Supreme Court. Khalid had challenged the decision of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in October 2022.

Khalid then moved a fresh application under Section 437 of Cr PC read with Section 43D (5) of UAPA, stated a report by LiveLaw.in.

The former student leader has been accused along with various others, including Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, and student activist Gulfisha Fatima.

He was booked under Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

On May 13, special judge Sameer Bajpai had reserved the order on his bail application.

The detailed order by the Delhi court is awaited.