Manipur Class X results out; highest pass percentage in 10 years recorded

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM), today, Monday, May 27, declared the results of the Class X Board examination informing that 93.03 per cent of students had cleared the test.

Candidates who appeared for the Class X exams can access their scorecards via official websites — manresults.nic.in or bsem.nic.in.

The pass percentage of 93.03 per cent this year is the highest in the last ten years, an official said. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.82 per cent and in 2022, it was 76 per cent.

This time, the pass percentage of boys stood at 93.07 per cent while that of girls' was 93.00 per cent.

A total of 37,547 students appeared in the examination this year, out of which, 34,931 students cleared the exam, the official said.

For the first time in Manipur, grades were awarded to students and no merit list was announced, reported PTI.

The state cabinet, earlier this year, had approved the implementation of the grading system.

Tengnoupal district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.65 per cent while Jiribam district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 50.71 per cent.

The Class X examinations were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur from March 15 to April 3, 2024.