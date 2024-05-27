Haryana prepones summer vacation due to extreme heat. Check dates here

In the light of extreme weather conditions in parts of the country, the Haryana government has advanced the summer vacation in all state-run and private schools across the state, now scheduled to start tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28, according to a report by PTI.

Earlier, the summer vacation in the state was scheduled from June 1, but now, it has been preponed.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education today, Monday, May 27, all schools in the state will now observe summer holidays between tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28, and June 30.

The schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1, media reports stated.

Official sources said that the decision to declare summer vacations in all schools from May 28 has been taken in view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the state

During the past few days, most places in Haryana have witnessed blistering heat, with maximum temperatures hovering in the 44-46 degrees Celsius range, PTI added.

The Directorate of School Education has ordered all district education officers, elementary education officers, block education officers and block elementary education officers to ensure that its orders are followed.

On Sunday, May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that, “heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in many parts of West Rajasthan, few parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and in isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 29th May, 2024."