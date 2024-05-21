Rajasthan: Army wives, students, war widows to be empowered through media skills

Army wives and their children in Rajasthan will soon be able to tell stories of valour, sacrifice, local culture, art, and experiences, according to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Sapta Shakti Command, which has inaugurated a three-month Media Masterclass Programme.

The curriculum was launched in collaboration with the Army Public School (APS) in Jaipur and the Saksham Sanchar Foundation, reports IANS.



Students and Army wives will attend the skill-based school, which commenced over the summer vacations.



“AWWA in association with APS and Saksham Sanchar Foundation has launched the three-month Media Masterclass Programme, in which, students and Army wives will be empowered to turn into entrepreneurs, influencers, media persons, and so on. The idea is to train students to learn stories catering to art, craft, culture, tourism, historical assets and so on. The students have been using mobiles, however, if they learn the art of mobile journalism, they can do wonders,” said Ravindra Nagar, Spokesperson for Saksham Sanchar Foundation.



He added that army wives and war widows can become influencers and entrepreneurs in their home country and begin making money without having to relocate.



On May 9, around 400 students attended a career counselling session hosted in the Sapta Shakti Auditorium, with the Saksham Sanchar Foundation filtering approximately 60 students on Monday, May 20. Seven Army wives have also registered for the programme.



Speaking at the event, Geetanjali Bahl, Chairperson of Education, South Western Command, stated, "Media education by Saksham Sanchar Foundation will help students choose their desired career in multiple fields and build upon skills to shape their future."



Gayatri Kulshreshtha, Principal of APS Jaipur said, “The National Education Policy (NEP) has been talking about skills, and skill-based education has become necessary in present times.”



Students will be taught script writing, video making, and story writing by veterans from the media field, said Dimple Arora, Course Coordinator of Saksham Sanchar Foundation.

“In the next phase, we will take this programme to the interiors where war widows and local students will be empowered by teaching them the art of storytelling,” Arora said.