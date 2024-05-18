Dehradun Doctor suicide: Association demands humane working hours for medicos

The suicide of a first-year Pediatrics postgraduate (PG) resident in Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences (SGRRIHMS) Medical College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, on May 17, Friday, has again raised questions regarding the gruelling hours of work and inhospitable environment doctors are subjected to.



The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) via a press relase on Saturday, May 18, has shared that the association is deeply concerned about the rising number of deaths in the community.



"This heartbreaking incident, reportedly due to a toxic departmental environment, the department’s refusal to accept his thesis protocol and excessive duty hours, has deeply impacted the medical community and highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive reforms," read the press release.



It further calls upon the National Medical Commission (NMC), Human Rights Commission, and the government to bring their attention to the needs of the doctors and work effectively to initiate action to address these issues.



Demands put forth by UDFA

The tragic suicide of the resident doctor reiterates the prevailing conditions at these medical colleges, which are riddled with the toxic behaviour of seniors and extremities of work hours, hence, compromising the health and well-being of these medical trainees. Therefore, the UDFA demands:



- Fixed working hours for the postgraduate (PG) residents.

- Mandatory weekly day off for the PG students to ensure adequate rest.



The press release additionally lends its support to PG residents and medical interns across India who dedicate their lives to the healthcare system of the country.