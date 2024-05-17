Karnataka: Engineering student found dead in hostel room

A first-year college student allegedly died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at a private engineering college in Heelalige near Bengaluru, reported PTI.

As per the information received from the police, the deceased has been identified as Harshitha, an 18-year-old BTech student at a private Engineering college near Bengaluru.

According to the officials, on Thursday evening, May 16, Harshitha was found hanging in her room which was allegedly locked from inside.

A few students who saw her hanging body through the window alerted the college management. They broke open the door and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead, the PTI report added.

"She died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot. But we are probing the exact cause that might have led her to take this extreme step," a senior police officer said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the student taking the extreme step.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111