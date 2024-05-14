Kerala: Police officer arrested for indecent exposure at CUSAT

A police officer has been arrested due to indecent exposure in front of a female student at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala, according to a PTI report.



The accused officer was arrested based on the woman's complaint, and was later released on bail, informed an officer of Kalamassery police station today, Tuesday, May 14.



A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the accused under sections 294 (related to obscene acts and songs) and 509 (pertaining to actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 119(a) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with performing sexual gestures or acts in public places that degrade the dignity of women, as per the PTI report.



According to authorities, the incident took place during the afternoon on Monday, May 13, while the victim was passing through the university gates.



As per the woman's statement, the accused exposed himself, causing her discomfort.



According to the PTI report, the accused officer who is associated with the Army Reserve Camp has refuted the allegations levelled against him and said that he was merely urinating by the university gate.



Police have asserted that an investigation into the matter is underway.