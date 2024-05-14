Bengaluru: Another student death reported at PES University

At PES University, Electronic City campus, Bengaluru, another student's death was reported today, Tuesday, May 14, making it the fourth case of student death at the university in less than a year.

A police official from the Parappana Agrahara Police Station confirmed that the incident was reported today, Tuesday morning, May 14. The police are yet to identify the reason behind the student’s death and more information is awaited.

Meanwhile, netizens are speculating that this might be a case of suicide again.

A screenshot of a chat shared by Instagram account @nammabengaluroo, read, “I'm just an anonymous tipper There was another suicide at PES Electronic City campus today, at around 11 am. It was a third-year student but information about him is not out yet. The staff managed to cover up the scene immediately after it happened, they cleaned the spot and called the police.”

So far, three suicides have been reported at PES University since July 2023 when the university saw the suicide of Aditya Prabhu, who jumped to his death from one of the campus buildings after being accused of using unfair means during an exam.

Within months, two other suicides followed: Surya M Achar, a third-year BTech student took his life on December 27, 2023 and Vignesh K, a BBA student, ended his life on January 30, 2024.

Now, while a fourth case of student death is confirmed, an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the student’s death.