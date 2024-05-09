Telangana student missing in Chicago, US: Was in regular contact until May 2, says family

A student from Telangana, who is pursuing a master's degree in the United States of America, has been missing in Chicago for a week, prompting concern from his family.



The Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed deep concern over the disappearance of Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi since May 2, stating efforts are underway with local authorities and the Indian community to locate him, in a post on X.



The disappearance of Chintakindi, enrolled at Concordia University in Wisconsin City since December 2023, has sparked a citywide search. This also led to Chicago police urging residents for any leads, according to IANS.



The family of the boy, who hails from Warangal district, seeks assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in the US.

Recent communications indicated Chintakindi was in regular contact with his family until May 2, when he mentioned being occupied with work. Subsequent attempts to reach him failed as he was offline, prompting concerns.

After two days, Chintakindi's relatives called his housemates. They informed him that on April 30, he left the room, stating he was going to meet someone from Texas who had come to see him. He promised to return in two days, but did not.



At the family's request, his roommates filed a complaint with Chicago police.



Sadanandam addressed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting aid in locating the missing student.