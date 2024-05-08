TN: PG doctor found dead in bathroom; medical association blames work-related stress

A 32-year-old postgraduate (PG) resident doctor at the Department of Cardiology at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem, Tamil Nadu, was found dead on Tuesday, May 7.

While a police investigation is currently underway to determine if the PG resident doctor died by suicide, his colleagues from the hospital say that he was under stress due to the heavy workload in the department.

Dr Keerthy Varman M, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) and former president of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), informed EdexLive, “When we spoke to his colleagues, they told us that he (the deceased) used to be a very energetic and enthusiastic person in the department and did all the work proactively. It is very sad to hear that he got married only a year back and his wife is also pregnant. He took the extreme step due to the extreme workload in the department of cardiology.”

Dr Varman said that as informed by the deceased’s colleagues and juniors at the Cardiology department, he was under extreme work stress and had even been considering discontinuing his degree.

As per preliminary information, the deceased, R Arunagiri, had completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme and was serving as a Super Speciality trainee student at the department. According to the police, he went to the hospital bathroom at 11 am on Tuesday, May 7, but did not return. After a few hours, his colleagues found him lying unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Suicide helplines:

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111