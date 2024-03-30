Over 3 million Afghanistan children to suffer malnutrition this year: World Food Programme

Up to three million children in Afghanistan could suffer from malnutrition this year under the Taliban regime, the World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has warned. The organisation stated that since last year, due to a reduction in foreign aid, the number of malnourished children seeking treatment has increased, a report by ANI stated.

Mona Sheikh, Head of Nutrition at the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, said in a video posted on the organisation's account on its social media platform X, "We will be able to assist about 1.6 million malnourished children."

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) previously announced that in 2023, it assisted 7,15,000 malnourished children in Afghanistan.

According to international organisations, many families in Afghanistan under Taliban control are unable to provide food for their children.

Additionally, reports indicate that since the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has been facing a dire humanitarian crisis, exacerbating the already precarious situation. The lack of stability and access to basic necessities has led to widespread suffering, particularly among vulnerable groups like women and children.

Moreover, the shortfall of funds from international organisations has significantly hindered relief efforts in Afghanistan. This has left millions of people at risk of famine and deprived them of essential humanitarian aid, further worsening the humanitarian situation in the country, ANI added.

Despite over 450 days, universities in Afghanistan remain closed to girls, with no signs of reopening on the horizon, Afghan media organisation TOLO News reported.

Expressing their frustration, female students highlight the significant delay in their academic progress, urging the Talibani caretaker government to prioritise the reopening of universities this year.

Khadijah, speaking on behalf of many, emphasises, "The education of girls holds immense importance; it reflects the literacy and development of entire families. Neglecting it jeopardises the education and advancement of society as a whole," as reported by TOLO News.

Concerns are also voiced by university professors, who fear that the continued closure of universities to girls will hinder the country's progress.