J&K Edu Dept de-recognises Budgam school for "anarchist and rebellious attitude"

Kashmir’s state authorities have de-recognised a private school in Budgam district for "anarchist and rebellious attitude" of the management of the institute.

In an order, the Directorate of School Education (DoE) has withdrawn the recognition order issued in favour of Foundation World Mammat Budgam, which was issued on November 23, 2021, a PTI report stated.

The order said Chief Education Officer (CEO), Budgam, had constituted an inquiry committee to look into various complaints against the school.

However, when the committee approached the school management to ascertain the factual position, the school management kept the inquiry officers, along with CEO Budgam, waiting from 10 am to 5.30 pm on February 24, it said.

The CEO Budgam has also intimated that the concerned school management provided documents/material not up to the mark and without seal and signature, due to which, the committee could not ascertain the factual position owing to the non-cooperation of the school management.

The order said the school has not shown any inclination towards considering or implementing suggestions and has never taken the departmental representative on board for the official business of the school to date, which is mandatory as per standing norms.

The CEO Budgam and other officers of the department have recommended strict action against the Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam, PTI added.

It has been frequently observed that the management of the school does not implement the instructions issued by competent authorities from time to time "thus reflecting an anarchist and rebellious attitude of the school management", the order said.

"The delinquent attitude exhibited by the Management of Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam is highly objectionable and has been taken seriously by the undersigned," the order by the DoE Kashmir, said.

It said the "persistent delinquency" by the school authorities necessitates immediate action to be initiated against the said institution.