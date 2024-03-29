Mandating NET score for PhD admissions curbs autonomy of universities: JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has opposed the recent move by the University Grant Commission (UGC), to replace PhD entrance exams with National Eligibility Test (NET) scores.

To offer context, the UGC released a notice dated March 27, allowing the use of NET scores for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities or Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) starting from the academic year 2024-25.

JNUSU expressed that this move “curbs the institutional autonomy of universities”.

“This notification asserts that the decision was made following consultation with an expert committee, yet it fails to disclose any details regarding the committee's composition. More significantly, the UGC neglected to seek input from the student community before implementing this drastic measure”, the student union said in a statement.

The JNUSU added that there have been allegations of paper leaks, delays and irregularities in exam cycles and result publications since the UGC-NET examination was handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Thus, the new move jeopardises the academic prospects of aspiring scholars.

It was also added that students from certain centres are compelled to take the NET in allied subjects rather than their own disciplines. Consequently, they will be now forced to study unrelated subjects to get admission to PhD programmes in their desired fields, the statement added.

“This not only underscores the absurdity of the situation but also highlights the UGC's indifference to the diverse needs of students and academic centres,” JNUSU said.

The student union further added that the UGC’s One Nation, One Exam policy has significantly undermined higher education and transformed this sector into a playground for coaching centre monopolies.

“The proposed one-size-fits-all approach disregards these unique academic demands, exacerbating the existing challenges. We urge the student community to stand in solidarity with the JNUSU and foster a broader coalition to combat this anti-student policy,” the statement added.