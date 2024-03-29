IIIT Hyderabad, Plaksha University to jointly establish a Sustainability Centre

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and Plaksha University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today, Friday, March 29, to establish a Sustainability Centre based on Smart and Sustainable Communities.
The Sustainability Center will primarily focus on research for bottom of the pyramid use cases around villages and towns
The MoU was jointly signed by Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad and Prof Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice-Chancellor of Plaksha University, a press release stated.
IIIT Hyderabad and Plaksha University will jointly work on technologies applicable to sustainable communities including sensors, Machine Learning (ML) models, communication/5G, digital twins, economics, social/human sciences.
Prof PJ Narayanan, Director of IIITH, said, "IIITH is excited to partner with Plaksha University on joint research initiatives spanning sustainability and the development of sustainable communities. Since both our institutions largely share institutional frameworks and social goals, this collaborative centre will work on impactful research, educational programmes, and community involvement, leveraging our combined strengths."
The project will take up problems in functional domains like air/pollution, water, energy, waste management, food/agriculture, health, and so on, added the release.
Prof Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice-Chancellor Plaksha University, said, "In this era of rapid technological advancement, our collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards fostering sustainable communities. Through the joint efforts of Plaksha University and IIITH, we aspire to harness cutting-edge technologies to address the pressing challenges faced by communities at the bottom of the pyramid, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all."