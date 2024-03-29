IIIT Hyderabad, Plaksha University to jointly establish a Sustainability Centre

Prof Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice-Chancellor Plaksha University, said, "In this era of rapid technological advancement, our collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards fostering sustainable communities. Through the joint efforts of Plaksha University and IIITH, we aspire to harness cutting-edge technologies to address the pressing challenges faced by communities at the bottom of the pyramid, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all."