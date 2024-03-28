VIT introduces new credit course on automotive industry technologies in collaboration with Volvo

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is set to introduce a specialised credit course within its MTech programme, designed to equip students with the latest automotive industry technologies.

This is part of the institute’s partnership with leading multinational manufacturing corporation Volvo Group India.

VIT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Volvo Group with an aim to enhance automotive education in the country. The MoU signing ceremony, formalising this collaborative effort, saw the participation of Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, Dr T Jayabarathi (Registrar), Dr G Viswanathan (Chancellor) and Dr TP Ranjith, Head of Talent Acquisition India, a press release by the institute added.

The new credit course will provide students with practical skills, besides offering a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, best practices, and real-world challenges. The programme includes knowledge sharing opportunities which could include combined classes involving Volvo's technical experts along with VIT's faculty.

Speaking at the occasion, Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, said, “Students enrolled in this programme will have the opportunity to participate as interns at Volvo and potentially be hired as postgraduate engineering trainees in the organisation. These internships will allow students to apply their theoretical knowledge in a real-world setting. Moreover, it will also enable them to kickstart their careers in the automotive sector.”

The programme aims to provide a holistic learning environment where students will benefit from the combined expertise of VIT’s faculty and Volvo’s seasoned professionals, he added.