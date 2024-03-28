NET scores now valid for admission into PhD courses: UGC

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has allowed the use of the National Eligibility Test (NET) score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities or Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).

Starting from the academic session 2024-25, the NET score can be used for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different institutes.

The decision was taken by the UGC in its meeting held on March 13, 2024, based on the expert committee's recommendations.

Currently, the NET scores are used to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) and as eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor for those with a master's degree.

Speaking about the development, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, “This marks an important step in streamlining the admissions process and enhancing accessibility for aspiring doctoral candidates. By leveraging the NET, which is conducted biannually, universities can offer greater flexibility to students, allowing them to utilise their scores from either session to apply for PhD programs across various institutions.”

It eliminates the need for students to prepare and appear for multiple entrance tests conducted by different universities, thereby, reducing the burden of exam logistics and expenses. Additionally, the biannual administration of the NET provides students with increased opportunities to secure admission to their desired PhD programmes, added the UGC Chief.

How does it work?

Starting June 2024, UGC NET qualified candidates will have three eligibility categories — those eligible for PhD admission with JRF and assistant professor appointment, those eligible for PhD admission without JRF but for assistant professor appointment, and those only eligible for PhD programme admission.

For students who qualify in Categories 2 and 3. 70% weightage will be given for test scores and 30% weightage for the interview for admission to PhD programmes. The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview.

The marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will be valid for a period of one year for admission to PhD.

The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilise the marks for admission to PhD.