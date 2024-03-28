Karnataka: Disabled student forced to wait over an hour to write SSLC exam

A student with physical disabilities in Vijayapura, Karnataka, was made to wait for over an hour to write his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as his request to allow an assistant to write exam on his behalf was not considered.

Mohammed Azan Naikodi, an SSLC student, had come to write his exam in Hemareddy Mallamma School, reported The New Indian Express.

The parents claimed that they had already informed the education officials in February itself that Naikodi has no strength in his hands to hold the pen and write the exam himself and requested them to allow an assistant to write the exam on his behalf while Naikodi would dictate the answers.

However, after coming to the exam centre, the staff on exam duty did not allow the assistant to write the exam despite several requests, the parents claimed.

Meanwhile speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director, Public Instruction Department, N H Nagur said that the matter has come to his notice and said that a show-cause notice would be served to the erring staff.

He also blamed the parents of the student for not coming to the exam centre well in advance to clear the formalities for allowing the assistant.

“There are some guidelines to be adhered to for allowing the assistant for writing exams. For that, the parents and the student should come to the exam centre well in advance with the assistant for clearing the required formalities. However, we have sorted out the issue and given strict direction to the officials to not repeat such mistake for any such student till the end of the SSLC exams”, he said