Senior CA to approach ICAI regarding CA exam postponement

The ongoing demand of aspiring Chartered Accountancy (CA) students in India to postpone the upcoming CA exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has received support from several senior Chartered Accountants.

Assuring the CA students, Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) Santosh Ramanuj, today, Wednesday, March 27, tweeted that he will approach the ICAI regarding their concerns.

“Dear CA students, Will try to meet our Respected CCM today itself and will update on the same by EOD, kindly be stress free and focus on your study. I will try my level best. Take good care of yourself,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. The tweet has already received over 27,000 views so far.

The aspiring CA students are demanding postponement of the CA exams which are scheduled to be held in May alongside the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The students have highlighted that because of the clashing schedules, most of the CA students will not be able to cast a vote this year.

“Two major events of a country should not clash #loksabhaelection Vs #icaiexams. 4 lakh CA students approx will not be able to vote. Kindly consider the request of major stakeholders of #icai and who needs much care in tough times. Kindly postpone it,” Ramanuj had tweeted on Tuesday, March 26.