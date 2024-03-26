Indian Army empowers Pulwama youth with Agniveer program

The Indian Army recently organised a career counselling session in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, aimed at empowering the local youth with opportunities under the Agniveer recruitment program.

Focused on providing comprehensive guidance and support to Kashmiri youngsters interested in joining the Indian Army through Agniveer, the event featured an orientation lecture covering various aspects of the recruitment process. From eligibility criteria to preparation strategies and selection procedures, attendees received valuable insights to navigate the enlistment journey effectively.

“We have organised a lecture in which we guided the aspirants. Right from the qualifications needed, the age limit, and the bonus marks they can get, we have told them how they can enrol in the process and that they can approach us and the local unit of the Indian Army in case they need assistance,” Colonel Anshul Sharma Director of the Army Recruitment Office in Srinagar told ANI.

When asked about the response to the sessions, he added, “"The aspirants seem interested. We hope the maximum number of people out of them will join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has given a good opportunity to the youth, to study, to work, and to earn a good salary.”

Tabesh Nazir, a youngster who attended the counselling session said, “A lot of unemployment exists in our region. The Agniveer scheme has a lot of benefits. If educated youth want a job, they can look forward to this scheme.”