CUET-UG 2024 application deadline extended to March 31

The deadline for online submission of the application form for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 has been extended by the University Grant Commission (UGC) to Sunday, March 31, 2024.

This update was announced by UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, today, March 26.

Taking to social media platform X, the UGC Chief posted, “The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates.”

Interested candidates who wish to take admission into UG programmes in central universities or other participating universities/institutes under CUET-UG 2024, can log in to official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in, to register.

Earlier, the deadline to register for the CUET-UG 2024 examination was today, Tuesday, March 26.

However, several students said that they are facing technical glitches while submitting their application forms online and requested UGC to grant an extension in the registration deadline.

This year, CUET-UG 2024 has been scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as per the official schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A detailed exam-schedule will be released by the agency after the registration window has closed.