Hyderabad Mosque, NGO jointly establish bridge school for dropout students

Masjid-E-Rahmat-E-Alam, a mosque in Hyderabad, partnered with the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) to offer 110 dropout students from surrounding slums free education to advance them from primary to secondary school level by setting up a bridge school in Pahadi Shareef Road, Jalpally, Hyderabad.

The mosque has enrolled 110 students in the first batch of the bridge school through HHF. A modified syllabus for bridge schooling has been made available to certified instructors and counsellors by the school, which also offers free transportation and a lunchtime snack of boiled eggs and bananas, The New Indian Express reports. The bridge school's objective is to link at-risk students to government schools and integrate them into the mainstream curriculum.

A recent poll by the HHF found that up to 5 per cent of Muslim children in certain urban slums in the city had never attended school, and 27 per cent of them have dropped out entirely. Children have been compelled to leave school due to a variety of factors, including insufficient funds for school fees, a shortage of teachers in neighbouring government schools, and inadequate facilities in these institutions.