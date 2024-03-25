Delhi: Four-year-old allegedly raped by tuition teacher’s brother; protests erupt

Protests erupt in East Delhi as a four-year-old was allegedly raped by a tuition teacher’s brother at the tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area. Disclosing details, on March 24, police said as a part of the protest, people vandalised vehicles. Additionally, they said an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

According to police, inflammatory messages about the case are being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere and hence, the police have urged people to maintain peace. They said the alleged incident happened on Saturday, March 23, and the victim has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Police said the protesters gathered near the house of the accused and vandalised some vehicles over rumours that no action was being taken. Therefore, a large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, they added.

DCP speaks

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (east) Apoorva Gupta rushed to the spot. "Last night (March 23), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl surfaced in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under appropriate sections and arrested the suspect on the same day," she said in a statement.

There are many false messages and rumours circulating on social media about this case, she said. "The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," said the DCP, adding that the girl's parents are with her.

Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI, "We have arrested the accused and detained some of his family members. Some locals vandalised a few vehicles after they received some messages that no arrest had been made so far. Police force deployment has been made, no one will be allowed to breach law and order. The girl is out of danger,” he said.

Further, the officer said the girl is being counselled apart from being given other assistance.

Unforeseen incident

Sources said that after the alleged incident, the girl was crying and told her parents that while the teacher was away, his brother raped her at the tuition centre and also threatened dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

Minister Atishi reacts

Urging for swift and strongest possible action, Delhi minister Atishi on March 24 wrote to Lt Governor V K Saxena. Her letter read, "Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi."

"Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police. Today I am writing to you not just as a minister, but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility of police and public order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime," she said.