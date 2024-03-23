Unacademy CEO defends exams as essential measures of knowledge & fairness

In the ongoing debate surrounding the effectiveness of examinations in assessing individuals' abilities, Gaurav Munjal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unacademy, recently weighed in on the matter, offering a perspective on the value of exams as a measure of practical knowledge.

According to insights shared on the Indian Startup News, a user raised concerns on about exams primarily testing students' ability to memorise and reproduce information, rather than evaluating their practical understanding.

In response, Munjal took a sharp dig, and said: “Next time you go to a hospital, please ask for a doctor who got admission through management quota and not the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).”

Munjal’s comment underscores the belief that exams serve as reliable parameters for assessing an individual’s knowledge and competence. He contended that standardized tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET represent significant achievements for India’s education system. Munjal asserts that these exams are not only a source of pride but also essential for ensuring fairness and equality within the system.

“We must take pride in the fact that these exams still exist. They bring fairness and sanity to an otherwise broken system”.