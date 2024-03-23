Govt teacher swindles ₹51 lakh in railway job fraud

In a startling revelation, authorities apprehended a Physical Education Teacher (PET) from a government high school in the Jajpur district of Odisha for allegedly swindling five individuals out of a staggering sum of ₹51 lakh with promises of securing them jobs within the Indian Railways, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The accused, identified as Jyoti Ranjan Samal, serves as the PET at Krushna Prasad High School in Katia, located within the jurisdiction of the Dasarathpur police station.

The modus operandi of the accused was uncovered through the account of Ramesh Chandra Mohanty, who had encountered Samal in Bhubaneswar in the year 2023, leading to the development of a cordial relationship between the two.

Reportedly, Samal purportedly claimed to have aided numerous individuals in obtaining coveted positions within the Indian Railways owing to familial connections. Encouraged by this assertion, Mohanty sought Samal’s assistance in securing railway jobs for his nephew and three other relatives.

For the fulfilment of this task, Samal demanded an exorbitant sum of ₹48 lakh in exchange for the promised employment opportunities, which Mohanty dutifully provided in multiple instalments over the last year.

Furthermore, the accused also received ₹3 lakh from a woman residing in the neighbouring Bhadrak district, falsely promising her a position within the railways.

Despite assurances from Samal regarding the imminent acquisition of the jobs within a month, he failed to deliver on his commitments, subsequently disappearing when the victims attempted to seek clarification.

Upon realising the deceit, Mohanty, along with the other aggrieved parties, lodged formal complaints against Samal at the Dasarathpur police station. Acting upon these complaints, the police initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

According to The New Indian Express report, Samal was subsequently arrested by the authorities, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.