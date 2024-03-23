AIIMS-Delhi & USAID partner for infection prevention guidelines

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has released a comprehensive guidance document addressing preparedness for infection prevention and control, said a PTI report published on Friday, March 22.

What does it seek to do?

The comprehensive guidance document specialises in the optimisation of biomedical waste management during public health emergencies to support secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities across India.

Its overarching goal is to equip healthcare workers with the latest skills and knowledge in various domains necessary for effective infection prevention and control during such critical times.

As part of this initiative, faculty members and nursing officers from 32 medical colleges and AIIMS across 17 states have undergone specialised training.

The document was crafted jointly by the Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS New Delhi; National Health Systems Resource Centre under the Ministry of Health; and USAID India.

Effective partnership

The USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health Dr Atul Gawande emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “The USAID partners with India and countries around the world to advance global health security and rapidly respond to emerging health threats.”

He added that the guidance released with the assistance of USAID underscores a shared commitment to elevating global health standards. By providing healthcare workers with cutting-edge tools and technology, this collaboration aims to prevent and control future infections efficiently.

This collaboration aims to efficiently prevent and control future infections, thereby increasing the overall well-being of communities across the globe.