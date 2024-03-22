Karnataka HC asks gov't to conduct Board exams for Class V, VIII, IX, XI

Today, Friday, March 22, the Karnataka High Court permitted the state government to proceed with the conduct of board exams for the academic year 2023-24, for Classes V, VIII, IX, and XI, as per a PTI report.



This decision overturns the March 6 ruling of a single-judge bench. The division bench, presided by Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K, reached this decision following the state government's appeal against the previous judgment.



The verdict that was passed previously by a single judge bench had invalidated the state government's October 2023 decision to conduct Board exams for these classes via the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).



Court asks state to refrain from making independent decisions

The judge had contended that the examination scheme lacked the requisite framework outlined in Sections 22 and 145 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. These sections mandate the establishment of rules for implementing the examination system and require inputs from stakeholders before finalising such rules, states PTI.



The interpretation by the division bench's ruling against the notification issued by the state government concerning the Board exams was asked to be considered as guidelines rather than stringent regulations. This interpretation was given based on the bench's understanding of the authority conferred under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.



Previously, the decision had created an atmosphere of confusion amongst students and educational institutions as these exams were halted midway.