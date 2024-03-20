ICAI 2024: No candidate will cast vote one day before CA exam, say aspirants

Several Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants will be forced to opt out of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to the clashing schedules of the upcoming CA exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) this year with the polls.

After the Election Commission, on Saturday, March 16, announced the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the ICAI also released a revised schedule for the upcoming May session of CA exams on Tuesday, March 19. This was done to ensure that no exam was being held on polling dates.

However, the revised schedule came as a surprise to several CA aspirants and teachers as instead of postponing the examination, the ICAI only rescheduled two papers that were clashing with election dates.

The aspiring CA students expressed that they will have to choose between casting a vote or appearing for the examination this year, as their test dates are amid the polling dates drawn up by the Election Commission.

“Many of the aspirants are going to be first-time voters this year. But due to the apathy of ICAI, they will be forced to give up their fundamental right. The CA exam is a tough one and it takes a mental toll on the students. No candidate will go and cast a vote one day before their exam. I, personally, will not vote if the exam schedule remains the same,” said a CA aspirant, on condition of anonymity.

The students further highlighted that since 2009, ICAI has been postponing the May session of the CA exam to June each year Lok Sabha Elections have been held. Due to this reason, most senior CAs and educators have been predicting the postponement of the ICAI exam to June this year as well.

In fact, the official notice released by ICAI in January 2024, read, “It is pertinent to mention that General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. Accordingly, the Examination Committee may reschedule May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule.”

However, as per the revised schedule for the CA exam released by ICAI on March 19, no major changes have been made in the exam schedule.

“When UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) can postpone the exam date for Civil Services Examinations, which is held on such a large scale, by more than 20 days due to elections, why can’t the same be done for CA students? Why are we forced to give up our rights?” the CA aspirant added.

A group of students have even written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India urging for the postponement of the CA exam.

The letter, which was posted on social media platform X by a CA aspirant today, March 20, has already received close to 20,000 views.

“Preparing for the CA exams is a rigorous undertaking, demanding our full attention and dedication. With exams scheduled during the election period, many students will be forced to choose between appearing for the exams and casting their vote. This is an unfair dilemma to place upon us,” the letter reads.