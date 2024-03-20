Days after Kota student’s abduction, police launches search operations

Days after a student preparing for a competitive exam was abducted in Rajasthan's Kota, police said that they had registered a case and sent teams to different areas to nab the accused. On March 19, giving more details, Circle Inspector (CI) from Vigyan Nagar Police Station Satish Chaudhary said, "We have registered a case and further investigation is on.”



“We have sent teams to different areas. We are taking technical help and verifying physically as well. We will inform whatever new comes up during further investigation," Chaudhary said. Speaking about arrests in the case, Chaudhary said, "We have not rounded up anyone yet."

When asked about the areas being searched to arrest the kidnappers, the Circle Inspector said, "The searches are targetted. After further investigation, it will be clear and we can inform," ANI reported.

Giving details about the girl’s abduction, Chaudhary said, "If it had been a case of kidnapping, things would have been clear at that moment. But no one has seen the girl. So we cannot say clearly how many hours it has been."

Speaking about the proceeding of the investigation, the Circle Inspector said, "The girl's father received information through a call, and we are tracing the girl based on that call."

Victims details

According to the police information available, the victim was not presently enrolled in any coaching institution, but she was earlier enrolled at an institution in Kota where she underwent coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"The child has studied till Class XII from here (Kota), she underwent NEET coaching from here. Currently, she is not admitted to any coaching institution," Chaudhary said, as stated in a report by ANI.