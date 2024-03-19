Anti-CAA brawl: Gauhati University students, ABVP members clash on varsity campus

Students of Gauhati University (GU), Assam and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members clashed on the varsity campus in the city's Jalukbari area on March 18 after the latter allegedly tore down anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) posters, police said. The BJP's and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) student wing, however, denied the accusation.

Giving more details, police said that several students sustained injuries during the chaos, prompting top officials to swiftly respond to the scene, as stated in a report by PTI.

Members of the Post-Graduate Students Union (PGSU), GU's elected student body, asserted that ABVP members tore down anti-CAA posters displayed at a university gate, sparking confrontations that escalated into a physical altercation.

On the other hand, ABVP, which was conducting a meeting in a hall on the university premises, refuted PGSU's claim and alleged that its members faced anti-CAA slogans and were obstructed from entering the premises.

Injured students received treatment at a nearby hospital, police said. "Our top officials promptly arrived at the scene, and the situation has now been brought under control," they added.