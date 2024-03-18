School-going boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan

In a piece of unfortunate news, a six-year-old boy was ambushed to death by a pack of stray dogs today, March 18 when he was going to his school in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident took place in Parsoli village under Begun tehsil, as stated in a report by PTI.



Further, giving more details, the sub-inspector of Parsoli police station Prem Singh Khangarot said that the dogs attacked Aayush as he tried to run and injured him badly. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by villagers where he succumbed to injuries, police added.



"The boy received multiple severe wounds in the attack," Khangarot said. “The body was handed over to family members after postmortem," he said.



Taking cognisance of the incident, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission directed the Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP) to present a report on the dog attack.



Additionally, the acting Chairman of the commission Justice Ramchandra Jhala sought a "factual" report from the SP asking what action has been taken by the administration in the case. Moreover, he also sought details on action against guilty officers of the local body, PTI reported.