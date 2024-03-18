CUET-UG to be held as is amid Lok Sabha polling: UGC Chairman

On March 17, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) exam will be conducted between May 15 and May 31 as announced earlier. Additionally, there will not be any changes in the schedule due to the Lok Sabha election schedule.



His tweet read, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May.”



Polling days

The Election Commission announced that polling for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in seven phases from April 19.



Meanwhile, the portal for CUET-UG registrations will be open till March 26. Candidates who wish to register for CUET-UG can complete the registration process by March 26. This standardised test streamlines admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.



In the previous edition, CUET-UG witnessed approximate registrations totalling to 14.9 lakh.