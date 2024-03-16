Sanskriti University & NSDC sign MoU for comprehensive skill development initiatives

Sanskriti University announced a collaboration with the National Skill Development Centre (NSDC) to facilitate skill development initiatives across various sectors.



In the press release announcing this partnership, the university says that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations will address the “burgeoning need for proficient professionals in today's dynamic job market”, and reaffirms its “commitment to holistic education”



As per the partnership, the university will jointly administer comprehensive skill development programmes with NSDC. Subjects covered in these programmes include computer skills, hotel management, sewing skills, and farming skills. In addition, the partnership seeks to leverage the university’s educational expertise and NSDC's vast network and resources in skill development to provide participants with an industry-aligned curriculum and cutting-edge training, according to the press release.



Through these high-quality skill development programmes, Sanskriti University and NSDC pledge to bridge the gap between academia and industry, catering to the evolving demands of diverse sectors.



The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and NSDC CEO, Ved Mani Tiwari.



Further, Dr Sachin Gupta, Chancellor of Sanskriti University, expressed his elation regarding the collaboration at the ceremony, emphasising its significance in empowering individuals with indispensable skills crucial for personal and professional growth, the press release says.