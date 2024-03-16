Karnataka gov’t discusses AI-based innovation with US Consul General

On Friday, March 15, the Karnataka Government and the United States Consul General discussed strategic collaboration to promote Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based growth and innovation. Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) Priyank Kharge met with US Consul General Chris Hodges and discussed shared relationships involving academics, industry leaders, and numerous stakeholders to establish a globally strong AI ecosystem in the state, reports The New Indian Express.



The meeting focused on how Karnataka and the United States could collaborate to promote AI innovation. “We will explore everything from AI-related patents to concept papers and get universities involved. We will create a strong common platform and leverage companies that are already here to build an AI-based ecosystem,” said the minister.



The significance of improving the ease of doing business in the state was also highlighted. The discussions also focused on promoting Global Capacity Centres (GCC) under the new strategy, the significance of AI-related patents, and the role of US institutions and forums in supporting new technology trends.



US Consulate launches Maya Angelou’s books in Tamil

Commemorating Black History Month, the US Consulate in Chennai released the world's first authorised Tamil-language versions of two volumes by Maya Angelou, a prominent American author, poet, memoirist, actress, and civil rights activist.

In collaboration with the publishing house Kalachuvadu, the Consulate released translated versions of the poet’s two most celebrated works – her 1969 seminal memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, and Still I Rise, a collection of 32 poems written by her.