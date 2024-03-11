Assam gov't to introduce study of Meitel language in the state

The Assam Government, in a move to further assimilate the diaspora of the North-East, has decided to introduce Meitei script in all educational institutions across the state, reported IANS.



During a state cabinet meeting that took place on Sunday night, March 10, the decision was made while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was the Chair of the meeting.



It was approved simultaneously by the Cabinet to introduce Manipur's Meitei or Mayek script in the educational institutions of Assam.



The chief minister said that this will allow interested students to pursue Manipuri literature and pursue higher studies in the particular subject. He further mentioned that this decision taken by the government will now help the students of Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur, where it is a prerequisite for applying to jobs.



Amendments made to medical education

It was additionally decided in the meeting by the state cabinet to reserve 6 per cent of the total seats in the state quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), across all medical colleges in Assam. According to Guwahatiplus, the amendment also reduced the North-East (NE) quota from 12 to 10 seats, which made two seats available for the students from Assam.



The medical education rules in Assam will be duly amended to enforce these new changes are made in the sphere of education.