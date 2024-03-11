Assam governor empowers youth through his speech at the Dibrugarh University convocation

The Dibrugarh University convocation took place on Sunday, March 10, and was presided over by the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria. The governor, in his address, asserted the power of change vested in the youth of the country. He called upon the youth to put their knowledge and skills to good use by addressing the local and global challenges, such as the growing negative impact of climate change, according to PTI.



Students should partake in country's transformation

He further shed light on various issues such as poverty and urged the students to work to improve the lives of others, especially the ones who are less privileged. The governor, in his address, told the students to contribute to the transformation of the country while it is earning a new identity at the global level by playing a leading role in solving global challenges.



Hence, he asserted that the students should seize the opportunity given to them at this time and work as a force multiplier to transform the country into a world leader.



Role played by Dibrugarh University

One of the esteemed Universities of the North-East, the Dibrugarh University established in 1965, is the second-oldest university established in the North-East. Kataria laid importance on the long-serving role that it is playing in improving higher education and research in the entire region.



It is playing an important role in imparting knowledge and preserving the unique rich traditional and indigenous knowledge, said the Assam Governor.



"We must foster relationships with nature that go beyond textbooks. Today, adopting the green revolution and paperless work culture is an important part of this commitment. For this, the use of digital technology has become inevitable," the Governor of Assam said as per PTI.



On the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Kataria said that it enables young students to compete with the students globally and positions the country's education at its rightful place while simultaneously not losing touch with the Indian traditions.