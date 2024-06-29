Keeping your memory sharp: Int'l Memory Coach John Louis tells you

Before learning about keeping your memory sharp, let's learn about the fogettung curve and why it is important that you know about it.
Without active studying, knowledge retention is fleeting. While we may remember something for a short period, the curve depicts a dramatic forgetting rate. To counter this, employ techniques like spaced repetition, consistent, and active learning. These methods disrupt the curve's descent, ensuring that information is not just remembered for a day but is ingrained for the long term.
Consume food with Omega-3s, antioxidants, Vitamin B (nuts, berries, greens and more). And, don't forget to indulge in regular exercise, it boosts brain health
Seven to eight hours for memory consolidation and toxin removal is a must. Also, staying calm is important. Meditation, yoga and so on helps
Learn new things, engage brain differently for the ultimate growth story. Reviewing is important too. Spaced repetition and active recall for stronger memories is a definite yes
Go on a journey to seek "why" and "how". Building mental models also helps. When you go multisensory, diagrams, videos and real-world examples — everything helps
Clear physical and digital spaces reduce mental clutter. Along with that, don't forget to keep drinking water. Because water keeps brain cells functioning optimally
Avoid burnout, recharge with walks or daydream! Don't forget social interaction is mental stimulation