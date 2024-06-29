Keeping your memory sharp: Int'l Memory Coach John Louis tells you

A sharp memory isn't about cramming for exams, but about nurturing brain connections for readily accessible knowledge. Here's what helps
(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Before learning about keeping your memory sharp, let's learn about the fogettung curve and why it is important that you know about it.

Without active studying, knowledge retention is fleeting. While we may remember something for a short period, the curve depicts a dramatic forgetting rate. To counter this, employ techniques like spaced repetition, consistent, and active learning. These methods disrupt the curve's descent, ensuring that information is not just remembered for a day but is ingrained for the long term.

1. Eat well and move your body

Consume food with Omega-3s, antioxidants, Vitamin B (nuts, berries, greens and more). And, don't forget to indulge in regular exercise, it boosts brain health

2. Sleep tight to manage stress

Seven to eight hours for memory consolidation and toxin removal is a must. Also, staying calm is important. Meditation, yoga and so on helps

3. Don't just challenge yourself, review actively too

Learn new things, engage brain differently for the ultimate growth story. Reviewing is important too. Spaced repetition and active recall for stronger memories is a definite yes

4. Understand, don't just memorise. Plus, go multisensory

Go on a journey to seek "why" and "how". Building mental models also helps. When you go multisensory, diagrams, videos and real-world examples — everything helps

5. Organise and hydrate!

Clear physical and digital spaces reduce mental clutter. Along with that, don't forget to keep drinking water. Because water keeps brain cells functioning optimally

6. Take breaks and while you do, connect with others

Avoid burnout, recharge with walks or daydream! Don't forget social interaction is mental stimulation

