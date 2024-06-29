Empower women to take up technical courses: Assam Guv at IIIT Guwahati convocation

At the sixth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor, Assam encouraged technical institutes to ensure that more and more female aspirants take up technical courses.

He urged the institutes to devise a way in which this can be achieved.

To empower women, they need to be provided with good opportunities as they have already proven their excellence in every field they have taken up, stated the governor.

The governor also appealed to all the scholars to put their degree to good use and attempt to change the society for the better. The matter is only about overcoming hurdles, then after concluding one phase of learning, upteen number of opportunities await any passionate and eager student, he said.

He also emphasised on the role of educational institutions in helping spread knowledge and encouraging skill development. He also stressed on the roll of information technology in today's day and age. Added to this, he pointed out the leadership role India has assumed in this particular field in the global context.

Congratulating the students who graduated, he shared that convocation is a milestone moment for any student and is a tribute to their hard work and dedication.

As many as 227 students were awarded their degrees, graduate and postgraduate (PG), including 177 B Tech, 41 MTech and nine PhDs, a press statement from the Raj Bhawan release informed.