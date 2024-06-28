Hyderabad: Out of 740 students, 715 fail BSc Health Sciences exam; protests ensue

Protests broke out at the Gandhi Medical College Hyderabad on Thursday, June 28, after a whopping 715 of the 740 students who took the BSc Allied Health Sciences first-year examination conducted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) were deemed to have failed.

The course, introduced in 2023, is available at nine government medical colleges in the state, with a total of 860 seats.

The annual examination for the 2023-24 batch took place from April 20 to April 29 and results were announced on June 24. The students realised the unusually high percentage of failure when they compared the results.

The first-year curriculum includes eight subjects, with KNRUHS conducting exams for five and the respective colleges for the remaining three.

The students realised that a large number of them failed to clear at least three of the university-conducted exams, and an overwhelming number failed all five.

The total score is 800, with a passing criterion of 50% in each subject. Of the 740 students who appeared for the examination, only 25 passed, according to the students.

However, official figures were unavailable even on the university website. Attempts to reach KNRUHS officials, including the registrar and VC, as well as Government Medical College (GMC) Principal Dr Ramesh Reddy, were unsuccessful.

The BSc Allied Health Sciences course covers four years, including a one-year compulsory internship. Students from the inaugural batch complained of course deficiencies, saying that there was no clarity on the syllabus, lack of faculty and irregular classes.

Students met with Dr Ramesh Reddy, who attributed the issue to the university.

A student, speaking anonymously, expressed frustration: "We paid Rs 20,000 for admission and continued the course despite challenges, hoping the university would eventually provide the necessary facilities. The failure of 700 students is beyond comprehension. We are now trying to reach the registrar and VC for answers."