CTET date clashes with Rath Yatra; Odisha candidates urge for rescheduling

Those candidates from Odisha who will be appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) this time have voiced their worry regarding the date of the exam clashing with the famous chariot festival of the state, Jagannath Rath Yatra.

CTET, which is organised by the Central Board of Education (CBSE) will be held on July 7, Sunday.

The candidates expressed concerns regarding reaching the exam centres due to large crowds gathering in the streets for the Rath Yatra. The candidates have made their appeals to the Ministry of Education, Government of India, CBSE and Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi. The canddiates are asking for their help for rescheduling the examination for students of Odisha.

"There are candidates and invigilators who will have to travel to other districts like Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Cuttack to appear for the test. They will face inconvenience and more expenses in arranging for train or bus tickets and hotel rooms for stay during that period," shared an examinee Subranshu Das with The New Indian Express.

CTET will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, which might serve as a challenge when it comes to reaching the exam centres for those appearing for the exams.