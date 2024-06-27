Cover liquor shop behind Namma Karaikal Selfie Point: Class IX student writes to Puducherry Lt Governor

A Class IX student from Karaikal wrote to the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor to take action to cover the background of Namma Karaikal Selfie Point near the district border.

The student pointed out that a private liquor shop in the background is making people feel uncomfortable while taking pictures.

A 14-year-old boy named S Rahul Varmaa studying Class IX at Mountfort Academy wrote to the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan about the discomfort of 'selfie-takers'.

The Selfie Point the student is referring to is located near Poovam at the roadside of the National Highway near Nandalar River.

Bearing the typography 'Namma Karaikal' on a pedestal, the structure was constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.

Karaikal district administration opened the Selfie Point ahead of Sani Peyarchi festival in December 2023. The spot is a decent attraction for those visiting Karaikal.

However, a private liquor shop directly behind the typography does not go well with the 'selfie-takers'.

Rahul Varmaa said the pictures people take before the typography become ridiculous with the liquor shop in the background and leading to embarrassing stereotypes that Karaikal is known for its liquor outlets.

Rahul Varmaa requested that action be taken to cover the background or plant trees to maintain the status of importance of the spot.

It may be noted that Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan stated while addressing the press that the liquor outlets functioning in Puducherry would be streamlined in the wake of the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy.