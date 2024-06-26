Students draws heart diagram, assigns each chamber to different girls; drawing goes viral

The most beautiful heart you will see...and now it has gone viral.
"Draw the heart diagram? Label and write functions of the heart". If that's the question you are asked in the exam, what would you do? Perhaps draw a diagram, that may or may not resemble a heart.
A student went a step ahead and actually drew a heart, labelled each chamber after a girl he was in love with, is in love or has a crush on.
Now, don't ask us who this boy is. It's just that the diagram is floating around on social media with no details of who is it by whatsoever.
So apart from the inticately drawn heart, the chambers are named as thus, and the child describes the functions of the heart as follows:
- "priya: she always chatting with me in Instagram like her"
- "roopa: she chatting with me on Snapchart. Very beautiful and cute girl"
- "namitha: my neighbour daughter... she has long hair and big eyes"
- "pooja: she is my ex-lover. I cannout forget"
- "haritha: she is my classmate"
The diagram was shared on social media on May 13 and since then, has slowly gathered steam and grown viral.