Students draws heart diagram, assigns each chamber to different girls; drawing goes viral

The most beautiful heart you will see...and now it has gone viral.

"Draw the heart diagram? Label and write functions of the heart". If that's the question you are asked in the exam, what would you do? Perhaps draw a diagram, that may or may not resemble a heart.

A student went a step ahead and actually drew a heart, labelled each chamber after a girl he was in love with, is in love or has a crush on.

Now, don't ask us who this boy is. It's just that the diagram is floating around on social media with no details of who is it by whatsoever.