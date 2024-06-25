Education Ministry top officials review NEEP PG exam process

After the postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam, the top officials from the Union Health Ministry reviewed the entire process of the medical entrance exam which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

This move comes days after the exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses in India was postponed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, stated a report by PTI.

This was done on June 22 as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The meeting which was held on June 24 checked the "robustness" of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, sources informed PTI.

"The process of uploading the NEET-PG exam paper starts an hour before the exam is to be held. This time it was postponed as a preventive measure to ensure the exam is held in a transparent and secure manner. New dates will be announced soon depending upon the availability of centres," the source said.

"Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students," the ministry had said on Saturday.

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," it had stated.