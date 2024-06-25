Defeating learning obstacles with productivity YouTuber Thomas Frank

A

I define a good feedback cycle as a repeatable sequence of three stages:

- Learning (ideally from engaging materials — teachers, books and videos)

- Application (trying out what we have learned for ourselves)

- Feedback (iudgement from a qualified source, which can point out what we're doing wrong and how we can improve)

We see a great example of this in the many people who want to start businesses. They'll read business books, watch videos seminars. They're going through the Learning stage here. But then they fail to actually start a business, they fail to make it to the Application stage or even the Feedback stage.

The best learners in the world not only go through this entire process, but they do it as many times as possible and get through each revolution as quickly as possible.