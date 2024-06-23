Indian students in Canada struggling to find jobs? Video of long queue outside Tim Horton outlet goes viral

Indian students were found queuing up outside an outlet of coffeehouse Tim Hortons in Canada. This happened because they found out that there was a job fair and they wanted to apply for the same.

This news went viral after video content creator and student at York University, Toronto, Nishant shared an engaging Instagram Reel about the same. Though the reel was posted on his IG handle @heyiamnishat on June 12, it started getting picked up in the last few days.

The student has been looking for part-time work for the last six months, just like many other students. The predicament of Indian students in Canada has been apparent, especially with the high cost of living and lack of jobs, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The video of a long queue outside Tim Horton's made by Indian students in hopes of bagging a job is heart-rendering.